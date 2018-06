× Expand Shane Wynn

It’s a dog day afternoon for pets and pet lovers at the second annual Poochamania. Bring your furry friend with you or pick a pet from one of the guest nonprofit organizations. Activities include specialty games, contests for your pets and great prizes, as well as plenty of vendors, food and music. Fieldcrest Estate, 1346 Easthill St. SE, N. Canton. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. fieldcrestestate.com