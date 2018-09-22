Pop-up Shop Sale + Art Giveaway!

Join us at A Walk in the Park Café, located at 1491 Aster Ave in Akron, for our special Pop-up Shop and art giveaway event on Saturday September 22nd from 10 am - 4 pm.

We are giving away free art prints to the first 50 people to arrive to the event (no purchase necessary).

All art and jewelry gifts are on sale under $10, with special sale items starting at $3.50.

We will be sharing our proceeds with Unlimited Imagination Foundation, a charitable organization supporting the arts in Akron.

We hope to see you there!