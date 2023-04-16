Pops! Through The Decades - performed by Harmony Ringers

Can you name a pop song from the 2010's"? How about the 1980's or even the 30's? Harmony Ringers presents Pop Songs Through the Decades!! Try and figure out (Don't cheat and ask Alexa) what decade the following songs were popular: Love Will Keep Us Together, Autumn Leaves, Michael, Row the Boat Ashore, Crocodile Rock, You've Got a Friend in Me, It's Only a Paper Moon, Don't Stop Believin', Rock Around the Clock, When Johnny Comes Marching Home, You Raise Me Up, Here Comes the Sun, Rolling in the Deep.

How did you do? Bet you knew some of them.

Even though our concerts are in churches, we are obviously not playing church music. Come ROCK with us and don't stop believin' your eyes and ears...we will raise you and Johnny up with a fun night of music. If you've got a friend, bring your boat ashore, join us and listen to the music that will keep us together. Concert is free, but a donation of your choice would be appreciated.

Sunday April 16th at 4:00pm

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

127 Cherry Rd NE

Massillon, Oh 44646

Saturday April 29th at 6:30pm

St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

4600 Fulton Dr

Canton, OH 44718

Please check www.harmonyringersofoh.org for up-to-date information.