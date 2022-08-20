Take in about 130 musicians and artists at this annual music and art festival. Highland Square. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. highlandsquareakron.org/porchrokr
PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
to
Highland Square 782 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
Friday
Saturday
-
