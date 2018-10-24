Postmodern Jukebox shows bring a full band of gifted musicians, with a cast of favorite singers and tons of surprises. The multitalented collective reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the style of various yesteryears, from swing to doo-wop, ragtime to Motown. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $38-$168. uakron.edu/ej/events
Postmodern Jukebox: “Back in Black & White Tour”
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBoo at the Zoo
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Imin Yeh, Department of Art Lecture Series
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink3rd Thursday Akron
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsReception for Decennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & DrinkDinner in the Valley: HALEoween
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Spirits of the Palace Ghost Investigation
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesS.I.G.H.T of Ohio Ghost Hunt at Midway Auto Wrecking
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & That Train RideCuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Town Branch Distillery Sampling
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatFall Mushroom Hike
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatWild, Wild West Weekend
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Spirits of the Palace Ghost Investigation
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsOils for Emotions
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesGlassblowing Workshop: Pumpkin
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMaps Fall Military Collectors Show
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesGlassblowing Workshop: Pumpkin
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatWild, Wild West Weekend
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBoo at the Zoo
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMurder in the Mansion
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A Musical”
-