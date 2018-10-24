Postmodern Jukebox: “Back in Black & White Tour”

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Postmodern Jukebox shows bring a full band of gifted musicians, with a cast of favorite singers and tons of surprises. The multitalented collective reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the style of various yesteryears, from swing to doo-wop, ragtime to Motown. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $38-$168. uakron.edu/ej/events

