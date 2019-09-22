Pottery Workshop

When was the last time you learned a historic craft? In 19th century style pottery, slab construction allows the potter to easily repeat forms. This then offers the chance for creative surface design on pottery pieces, such as adding texture and details with rubber stamps, found objects, and more.

After you hand-build your very own piece, it will later be salt fired, which is a beautiful and functional reflection of historical earthenware. Finished pieces will be available for pick-up after scheduled firing, approximately 4 weeks after the workshop date.

Adults and youth age 11 and up

Cost: $72 for members, $82 for non-members

Workshop Dates:

Small Dish Set of 3: Thursday, July 11, 2019 | 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Tray Set of 2: Saturday, July 20, 2019 | 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Tiles Set of 4: Friday, August 23, 2019 | 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Mug: Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 10:30 am to 1:30 pm