Power of the Purse Bingo returns!

The Falls Cancer Club will again be hosting their Power of the Purse Bingo. This year the afternoon of fun and games will be on Saturday, October 16th. Gather your friends and buy your tickets soon – they will sell out. The designer purses are here and ready to be won! There will be 10 games of bingo with the winner of each game taking home a designer purse.

There will be silent auctions of previously loved designer purses as well as raffles of new designer purses and raffle baskets.

Doors open at noon with games starting at 1:00pm. Attendees can bring personal snacks and beverages (no alcohol allowed). Water, coffee, ice tea as well as dessert will be provided.

Purchase your tickets at https://www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/DesignerPurseBingo. Tickets purchased before October 1 will receive an extra bingo card.

The Falls Cancer Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, all volunteer organization that raises funds to help their cancer patients pay their doctor, hospital, pharmacy and lab cancer related bills.

