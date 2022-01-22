Preparing Your Estate Plan Seminar

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: Watch on Zoom, or attend in person. A basic overview of estate planning; account registration, beneficiary designation, wills, trusts, tax information, and life by Josh Kaluzne of Edward Jones.

Description: If you wish to watch this program via Zoom, you will receive an email with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an email address, please contact Green Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

You may sign up online, in person at the library, by calling.

Would you like basic information before the program? Try "Estate Planning Basics" by Denis Clifford.

