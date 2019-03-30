Preservation Workshop: Wood Windows 101

Replacement windows aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. In fact, a historic wood window will last many times longer than its modern replacement if maintained properly over time. Robert Brookover, craftsman and owner of the Cohee Preservation Company, will demonstrate and discuss the many facets of keeping your historic wood windows in working order for decades to come. Please remember to bring your lunch pail.

Participants will learn:

• A brief overview of the history, science, and philosophy of historic wood windows

• Assessment of conditions and planning the restoration

• All steps of restoration from removal to reinstallation

• Historic preservation standards

• Safety equipment and procedures

• Weatherization methods

Date: March 30th, 2019

Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Cost: $40 General Adult | $35 Member Adlt

(Space is limited)