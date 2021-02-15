Get outside on Presidents Day with a trip to the Akron Zoo, free to all guests at specified times. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. akronzoo.org
Presidents Day at the Akron Zoo
to
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
