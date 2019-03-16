Pre/Teen Night: Digital Photography

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Teens ages 11 to 16 learn techniques and fun new apps that will help you make the most of your smartphone camera. Pre-teen/teen night is a great way for teens to get together, relax and be creative in a fun safe atmosphere. Each night has a theme, snacks and games, facilitated by Akron Artworks staff. Cost includes snacks and materials. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, This & That
