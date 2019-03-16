Pre/Teen Night: Digital Photography

Teens ages 11 to 16 learn techniques and fun new apps that will help you make the most of your smartphone camera. Pre-teen/teen night is a great way for teens to get together, relax and be creative in a fun safe atmosphere. Each night has a theme, snacks and games, facilitated by Akron Artworks staff. Cost includes snacks and materials. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com