The Princess Who Had No Name

by Brian D. Taylor

Directed by LeAnn Covey

This Fairytale character-filled play weaves classic and fractured fairytale farce with mystery when a girl wakes up in the forest with no memory of the past.

Fun for the whole family!

Performance Dates:

Show: 11/15, 11/16, 11/22, 11/23 @ 7:30 pm

Matinees: 11/17, 11/24 @ 2:30 pm

Auditions: October 3rd, 6-8 pm at the Oregon Trail Meeting Facility

Admission: $12 for 11 years old and older. $7 for children 10 years old and younger (There will be a $1 fee per online ticket purchase).

Tickets available at the door (cash only). Call 234-206-0128 to make a reservation.