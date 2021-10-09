Akron Stories Public Dedication

Rubber Worker Statue South Main Street and East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio

Join the public dedication ceremony for the rubber worker statue and Akron Stories project, hosted by Mac Love, the co-founder of Art x Love and leader of the Akron Stories project. Celebrate the area that has the statue by Alan Cottrill, more than 1,700 commemorative bricks and a kiosk that has over 100 stories from Akron's rubber workers and their families. Rubber Worker Statue, northeast corner of South Main and East Mill streets. 10 a.m. 

Info

Rubber Worker Statue South Main Street and East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio
Google Calendar - Akron Stories Public Dedication - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Akron Stories Public Dedication - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Akron Stories Public Dedication - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Akron Stories Public Dedication - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required