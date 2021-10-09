Join the public dedication ceremony for the rubber worker statue and Akron Stories project, hosted by Mac Love, the co-founder of Art x Love and leader of the Akron Stories project. Celebrate the area that has the statue by Alan Cottrill, more than 1,700 commemorative bricks and a kiosk that has over 100 stories from Akron's rubber workers and their families. Rubber Worker Statue, northeast corner of South Main and East Mill streets. 10 a.m.
Akron Stories Public Dedication
Rubber Worker Statue South Main Street and East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio
