Akron Stories Public Dedication

Join the public dedication ceremony for the rubber worker statue and Akron Stories project, hosted by Mac Love, the co-founder of Art x Love and leader of the Akron Stories project. Celebrate the area that has the statue by Alan Cottrill, more than 1,700 commemorative bricks and a kiosk that has over 100 stories from Akron's rubber workers and their families. Rubber Worker Statue, northeast corner of South Main and East Mill streets. 10 a.m.