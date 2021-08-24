Join us on Facebook Live with a member of the Guerrilla Girls as they discuss their legacy and their new book, Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly. The Guerrilla Girls, a group of political artists, are featured in the exhibition, Totally Radical.
Public Talk by the Guerrilla Girls
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Health & WellnessLet’s Talk: A Q&A Discussion about Mental Health with Benjamin Rose
-
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-