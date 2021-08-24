Public Talk by the Guerrilla Girls

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join us on Facebook Live with a member of the Guerrilla Girls as they discuss their legacy and their new book, Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly. The Guerrilla Girls, a group of political artists, are featured in the exhibition, Totally Radical.

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
