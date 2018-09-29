Pumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula

Heritage Farms offers many family activities including the scavenger challenge and corn maze, pumpkins, gourds, straw bales and corn stalks and a hayride, from Saturday, September 29th thru Sunday October 28th, 2018. Don’t be surprised by a visit from a Fairy or two and live music from your favorite musicians during the weekends of Pumpkin Pandemonium. We love animals here at Heritage Farms but for the safety of our customers and staff - please do not bring your pets. Sorry, no outside food. Several activity passes are available or get a bundle or a family pack for your group! Free parking and free entrance into our pumpkin yard and concession stand. We’re open from 10-5 on Sat and Sun, and 2-6 on Wed, Thurs and Fri. details on our website www.heritagefarms.com

#pumpkinpandemonium

2018 Pumpkin Pandemonium Prices (ages 3-100)

Activities Only: $9.00

Hayride Only: $4.00

Maze or Scavenger Hunt Only: $5.00

Activity & Hayride Bundle: $11.00

Family 4-Pack: $42.00

Includes 4 Activity Wristbands & 4 Hayrides

Family 10-Pack: $100.00

Includes 10 Activity Wristbands & 10 Hayrides

Activities included with purchase of an activity wristband:

Maze

Two Scavenger Hunts – Fall Friends Trail & The Scavenger Challenge

Straw Bale Bird Nest

Pumpkin Rolling

Scarecrow Bean Bag Throw

Corn Box

Coloring Wall

Straw Tunnel

Slide

Skee Ball

Leaf Pile (if Mother Nature drops her leaves)

Photo Spots:

How Tall This Fall

Bride and Groom

Scarecrow Playground

...And More!

Weekday hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Product sales and maze and scavenger challenge only, will be open weekdays.

Weekend hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm both Saturday and Sunday for all activities, hayrides and product sales. Concession stand will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Friday October 12 (No school in many county schools) we will be open with all activities and hayrides from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Groups are welcome and may purchase tickets in advance on our website www.heritagefarms.com

The Crooked Kettle Popcorn Company will be here Oct.6th selling prepopped kettle corn and they'll be popping here on October 7th.

Caty Petersilge will be dazzling us with her fiddle from 11 to 1 on Saturday October 20th!

Autumn, the Fall Fairy will be here Saturdays October 6, 13 and 20 from 11 am to 1 pm

The Spider Fairy will be here Sundays October 7, 14, and 21 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Brent Kirby will be here playing music on Sundays October 7, 14, and 21 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Heritage Farms (330) 657-2330

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/HeritageFarmsPeninsula

https://twitter.com/heritagefarmsoh

https://www.instagram.com/heritagefarmspeninsula

Come enjoy Fall Family Fun at Heritage Farms