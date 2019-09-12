Save the date for the 3rd Annual Put Hunger in Park Food Fest! Meals on Wheels of Northeast Ohio, a program of VANTAGE Aging, invites you to Put Hunger in Park this fall! The fundraiser will be held at Hoover Park in North Canton, and it will include live entertainment, activities for all ages, beer and food trucks and, most importantly, plenty of Meals on Wheels.

This fundraiser is open to the public and admission is FREE!

Dollars raised for Put Hunger in Park support Meals on Wheels’ mission to provide nutrition for better health, happiness, and independence by serving healthy meals to individuals in need throughout Northeast Ohio. This fundraiser is a perfect fit with our mission as it focuses on the positive impact good food and great people can make on our community. We invite you to strengthen this impact by joining Put Hunger in Park as a sponsor or an Adopt-a-Route partner in Stark or Wayne Counties.

To review our Community Engagement Package, please visit our website at www.vantageaging.org/sponsorships. Discounts are available for sponsoring multiple events by contacting giving@vantageaging.org.