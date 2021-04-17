Play miniature golf around downtown Kent at more than 15 businesses during this event hosted by Main Street Kent. Check in at the Kent State Hotel & Conference Center to begin. Downtown Kent. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10. mainstreetkent.org
Putt Around Kent
to
Main Street Kent, Downtown Kent Kent, Ohio
