Putts for Pets

Portage Country Club 240 N. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

oin us for Putts for Pets Golf Outing! Enjoy a fun day of golf, games, dinner, and even a visit from adoptable animals at one of Summit County’s most beautiful and challenging courses! All proceeds benefit the animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County.

OUTING SCHEDULE

11:30am - Registration, Driving Range, Putting Green Open

1:00pm - Shotgun Start

5:00pm - Cocktail Hour

6:00pm - Steak Dinner Buffet & Awards

REGISTRATION OPTIONS

Foursome - $500*

Individual Golfer - $130*

Cocktail Hour & Dinner Only - $40

Registration Deadline: July 6, 2020.

Limited to the first 100 golfers.

Portage Country Club 240 N. Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers
