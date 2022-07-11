Join us for the 4th annual Putts for Pets Golf Outing! Enjoy a fun day of golf, games, lunch, and dinner at one of Summit County’s most beautiful and challenging courses! All proceeds benefit the animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County. For information and to purchase your foursomes or sponsorship, visit www.summithumane.org/golf
OUTING SCHEDULE
11:00am - Registration, Driving Range, Putting Green Open
12:00pm - Shotgun Start
5:00pm - Dinner & Awards
REGISTRATION OPTIONS
Foursome - $600
Individual Golfer - $150
*Includes 18-hole rounds of golf, carts, two drink tickets per person, bagged lunch, and dinner. Mulligans, skins game, contest packages, and basket raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
SPONSORSHIP LEVELS
Presenting Sponsor - $2,500
Includes two (2) foursomes
Logo signage on all carts, event banners, promotional materials, event website, and social media.
Dinner Sponsor - *SOLD*
Includes one (1) foursome
Logo displayed with dinner, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.
Lunch Sponsor - *SOLD*
Includes one (1) foursome
Logo applied to all lunch bags, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.
Beverage Sponsor - $1,200
Includes one (1) foursome
Logo displayed at the halfway house, beverage cart and bars, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.
Swag Bag Sponsor - $1,200
Includes one (1) foursome
Logo on swag bag provided to each golfer, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.
Putting Green Sponsor - *SOLD*
Includes one (1) foursome
Logo on putting green signage, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.
Contest Sponsor - $1,200
Includes one (1) foursome
Logo on all contest signs and screens, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.
Hole Sponsor - $250 (18 available)
Include a photo of your animal, company logo, or a personalized message printed on a tee box sign.
Purchase and Art Deadline is July 1st.
Registration Deadline: July 6, 2022.
Limited spots are available.
Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law less $95 per golfer.