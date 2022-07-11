Join us for the 4th annual Putts for Pets Golf Outing! Enjoy a fun day of golf, games, lunch, and dinner at one of Summit County’s most beautiful and challenging courses! All proceeds benefit the animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County. For information and to purchase your foursomes or sponsorship, visit www.summithumane.org/golf

OUTING SCHEDULE

11:00am - Registration, Driving Range, Putting Green Open

12:00pm - Shotgun Start

5:00pm - Dinner & Awards

REGISTRATION OPTIONS

Foursome - $600

Individual Golfer - $150

*Includes 18-hole rounds of golf, carts, two drink tickets per person, bagged lunch, and dinner. Mulligans, skins game, contest packages, and basket raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS

Presenting Sponsor - $2,500

Includes two (2) foursomes

Logo signage on all carts, event banners, promotional materials, event website, and social media.

Dinner Sponsor - *SOLD*

Includes one (1) foursome

Logo displayed with dinner, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.

Lunch Sponsor - *SOLD*

Includes one (1) foursome

Logo applied to all lunch bags, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.

Beverage Sponsor - $1,200

Includes one (1) foursome

Logo displayed at the halfway house, beverage cart and bars, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.

Swag Bag Sponsor - $1,200

Includes one (1) foursome

Logo on swag bag provided to each golfer, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.

Putting Green Sponsor - *SOLD*

Includes one (1) foursome

Logo on putting green signage, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.

Contest Sponsor - $1,200

Includes one (1) foursome

Logo on all contest signs and screens, in event program and certain promotional materials, event website, and social media.

Hole Sponsor - $250 (18 available)

Include a photo of your animal, company logo, or a personalized message printed on a tee box sign.

Purchase and Art Deadline is July 1st.

Registration Deadline: July 6, 2022.

Limited spots are available.

Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law less $95 per golfer.