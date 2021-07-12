Putts for Pets Golf Outing Presented by Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital

Silver Lake Country Club 1325 Graham Road, Akron, Ohio 44224

Join the Humane Society of Summit County for the 3rd annual Putts for Pets Golf Outing! Enjoy a fun day of golf, games, lunch, and dinner at one of Summit County’s most beautiful and challenging courses! All proceeds benefit the animals awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County.

Space is limited! Register online at: https://puttsforpets21.givesmart.com

OUTING SCHEDULE

11:30am - Registration, Driving Range, Putting Green Open

12:30pm - Shotgun Start

5:00pm - Dinner & Awards

REGISTRATION OPTIONS

Foursome - $500*

Individual Golfer - $130*

*Includes 18-hole rounds of golf, cart, two drink tickets per person, bagged lunch, and dinner. Mulligans, skins game, contest packages, and basket raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

All proceeds support the rescued animals of Summit County.

