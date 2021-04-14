Racism Is A Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care

to

Tune in to this virtual event in which healthcare professionals and local leaders discuss prioritizing the health and safety of communities of color, hosted by Real Talk from the Leagues of Women Voters of the ​Akron Area, Greater Cleveland, Hudson, and Kent and the Akron NAACP. 7 p.m. Free. realtalklwv.org

Info

to
Google Calendar - Racism Is A Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care - 2021-04-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Racism Is A Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care - 2021-04-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Racism Is A Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care - 2021-04-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Racism Is A Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care - 2021-04-14 19:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 8, 2021

Friday

April 9, 2021

Saturday

April 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail