Tune in to this virtual event in which healthcare professionals and local leaders discuss prioritizing the health and safety of communities of color, hosted by Real Talk from the Leagues of Women Voters of the Akron Area, Greater Cleveland, Hudson, and Kent and the Akron NAACP. 7 p.m. Free. realtalklwv.org
Racism Is A Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care
