Rambling House - Celebrating St. Patrick

Celebrate St. Patrick and the Irish with an energetic folk music and dance production that melds the traditions of American, Celtic, and Baroque.

Featuring:

Dancers from Riverdance!

Fire & Grace

Amanda Powell, Soprano

Grammy Winning Music and World Class Dancing!

The Medina Performing Arts Center

Saturday, March 2, 2019

Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Show at 7:30 p.m.

Rambling House commingles the heart of Celtic and American folk music with the discipline and sophistication of Baroque music under the direction of Grammy Winning guitarist William Coulter and former Stevie Wonder Band collaborator Edwin Huizinga. Soprano Amanda Powell, of Apollo's Fire notoriety, sings with untethered joy. This presentation of music is accented with the percussive brilliance of modern Irish step dancing as choreographed by Riverdance veterans Brandon Asazawa and Alyssa Reichert. Brian Bigley, uilleann pipes, and Kristen Capp Bigley, violin are the producers of this show and A Celtic Christmas, which performed to about 1,000 people last December at the Medina PAC.

In Ireland, the neighbors would pick a house to ramble to in the evenings to share music, dance, and story. It was these settings that bore their humor, charm, and a sense of community and togetherness which is what Rambling House exemplifies. It is a joyful culture that’s rich in spirit and warmth- like a steaming hot mug of Irish Coffee in a neighbor's warm kitchen.