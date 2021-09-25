Climb in a ranger vehicle, try out the shooting range and archery range, learn to fish and more at this event for kids. Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton. 1-4 p.m. Free. starkparks.com
Ranger for a Day
