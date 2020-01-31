So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope opens January 31 for its first appearance outside The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, where the exhibit originated.

Bob Hope holds a unique place in WWII history and beyond. The exhibit highlights how he helped lift the human spirit during one of the darkest times in American history. Supported by national tour exhibit sponsor, the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, So Ready for Laughter explores Hope’s major tours and travels during World War II featuring nearly 50 artifacts and includes an original 11-minute documentary produced by award-winning filmmaker, John Scheinfeld.

Highlights include rare and unpublished photographs of Hope; wartime correspondence between Hope and servicemembers; WWII-era relics engraved to Hope; videos of his travels, wartime troupe and Hollywood Victory Caravan programs and scrapbooks.

By the start of World War II, Hope was just emerging as one of America’s most popular radio and film stars. Hope’s work gained new meaning when he took his wartime programs on the road to military camps and bases, inspiring other entertainers to join him.

So Ready for Laughter will be at the museum though April 17, 2020. Supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council.