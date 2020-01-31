So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope

to Google Calendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum 300 W Broad St , Akron, Ohio 43215

So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope opens January 31 for its first appearance outside The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, where the exhibit originated.

Bob Hope holds a unique place in WWII history and beyond. The exhibit highlights how he helped lift the human spirit during one of the darkest times in American history. Supported by national tour exhibit sponsor, the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, So Ready for Laughter explores Hope’s major tours and travels during World War II featuring nearly 50 artifacts and includes an original 11-minute documentary produced by award-winning filmmaker, John Scheinfeld.

Highlights include rare and unpublished photographs of Hope; wartime correspondence between Hope and servicemembers; WWII-era relics engraved to Hope; videos of his travels, wartime troupe and Hollywood Victory Caravan programs and scrapbooks.

By the start of World War II, Hope was just emerging as one of America’s most popular radio and film stars. Hope’s work gained new meaning when he took his wartime programs on the road to military camps and bases, inspiring other entertainers to join him.

So Ready for Laughter will be at the museum though April 17, 2020. Supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

Info

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum 300 W Broad St , Akron, Ohio 43215 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope - 2020-01-31 10:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser