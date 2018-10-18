Reception for Decennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice

The Myers School of Art presents Decennalia, an exhibition of art work by current students and alumni who have experienced Venice Biennale. This exhibition shows past, present, and newly created artworks of different disciplines.

Come meet alumni and students who have studied abroad in Venice over the past 10 years thanks to an opportunity made possible by George and Karen Daverio through the Folk Charitable Foundation Venice Biennale International Travel and Study of Art Scholarship. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

The reception is on October 18, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm.

The event is free; however, please help us anticipate how many people will be in attendance by registering for a free ticket from Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decennalia-10-years-of-myers-in-venice-reception-tickets-50604502429

Decennalia will be on display October 15 until November 21.

The Emily Davis Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm.