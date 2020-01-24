Red Press Collaborative | Decennial Celebration

Galleries will be open from 10-4. The time listed is for the reception on the 24th.

The Red Press Collaborative is a program designed to promote Fine Art Printmaking at Youngstown State University and within the Mahoning Valley region. A limited edition print will be created throughout the week in collaboration between our visiting artist and YSU art students. Various printmaking methods, such as Intaglio, Relief, Lithography, Screenprint, and Digital Printing will be showcased through this collaboration.

Each print from the edition will be signed, numbered, and fully documented. All contributions go directly to the funding of various events within the printmaking program, including study abroad, student excursions to printmaking conferences and exhibitions, equipment, and the annual print collaboration itself.

Print collaboration in its tradition has fostered relationships between professional artists and students, while utilizing the most contemporary and comprehensive printmaking concepts and techniques available. Here at YSU, the Red Press Collaborative is a means towards creating these interactions and educating future Fine Art Printmakers.