Red, White and BOOM! Summit Choral Society Summer Music Camp!

RED, WHITE & BOOM - PATRIOTIC AND PERCUSSION: June 28 - July 1

registration ends: Friday, June 25!

Summit Choral Society is proud to offer "Red, White and Boom!" - a summer music camp for children. This four day camp, held the week before 4th of July, will include patriotic music, American folk songs, and lots of instruments! Under the direction of Heather Cooper, Principal Conductor for Summit Choral Society campers will enjoy singing with friends and playing musical games. Red, White and Boom! will culminate in a concert for friends and family."

Register today: https://www.summitchoralsociety.org/summer-music-camps.html