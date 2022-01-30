Reeves Cake Shop Wedding Cake Show

to

Reeves Cake Shop 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44314

Stop in Reeves Cake Shop to sample over 20 flavors of freshly baked cakes, fillings and icings, including gluten free and vegan samples. Be sure to view the wedding cake showroom and see over 40 wedding cakes on display. Register to win a free wedding cake valued at $390. Reeves Cake Shop, 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron. reevescakeshop.com

to
