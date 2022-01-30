Stop in Reeves Cake Shop to sample over 20 flavors of freshly baked cakes, fillings and icings, including gluten free and vegan samples. Be sure to view the wedding cake showroom and see over 40 wedding cakes on display. Register to win a free wedding cake valued at $390. Reeves Cake Shop, 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron. reevescakeshop.com
Reeves Cake Shop Wedding Cake Show
Reeves Cake Shop 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44314
