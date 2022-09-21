Reflect & Restore Yoga

🎉 Join us for monthly Reflect and Restore Yoga led by Lisa Schaefer. Lisa is a Licensed Social Worker who brings her experience of being a Certified Yoga Instructor (RYT-200), Certified Restorative YogaTeacher, and a Reiki Master to create an environment for healing.

🧘This form of embodied yoga brings together the practices of breath work, meditation, gentle yoga, and reflective thought. Lisa is bringing the best of both emotional and physical wellness to this experience.

📓Bring your journal to explore your truth and expand your authentic self. The aim of this class is to mindfully support our wholeness and wellbeing. Reflect and Restore is for everyone!

😴This is a 60 minute restorative yoga class with gentle postures with the assistance of blocks, straps, blankets, and bolsters. The more comfy the pose, the more reflective and restorative you will be. Doesn’t that sound yummy?

🗓Scan the QR code in this image or go to Click for Details to register!