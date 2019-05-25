Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019

to Google Calendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00 iCalendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00

Perici Amphitheatre 10260 Ravenna Road, Akron, Ohio 44087

Kick off summer with the hottest music fest in the CLE! With 4 top notch reggae bands, a variety of food trucks, craft beer, wine and more, you can’t go wrong with a Saturday night at Reggae Fest! So what are you waiting for? Buy your tickets in advance and save! Live Entertainment by Jah Messengers Reggae Band Original, The Cliftones, Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band, and Tropidelic!

Info

Perici Amphitheatre 10260 Ravenna Road, Akron, Ohio 44087 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
216-410-9168
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00 iCalendar - Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 - 2019-05-25 16:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Wednesday

April 24, 2019

Thursday

April 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail