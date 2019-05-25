Kick off summer with the hottest music fest in the CLE! With 4 top notch reggae bands, a variety of food trucks, craft beer, wine and more, you can’t go wrong with a Saturday night at Reggae Fest! So what are you waiting for? Buy your tickets in advance and save! Live Entertainment by Jah Messengers Reggae Band Original, The Cliftones, Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band, and Tropidelic!
Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019
Perici Amphitheatre 10260 Ravenna Road, Akron, Ohio 44087
