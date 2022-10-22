Reiki Certification Training

"Reiki" is derived from two Japanese words – Rei and Ki and is loosely translated to mean ‘life force energy. Life force Energy moves through all of us. Do you want to learn the importance of creating a foundation of meaning and purpose in your own life?

Since the early 1990s, Reiki has been used with greater regularity in healthcare settings. Over 900 U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems use reiki as a complementary therapy. Reiki supports the body’s natural healing abilities. Healing isn't just for times of great pain or strife. It is something that can be done to create feelings of peace, relaxation, and well-being every day.

Reiki is an honored technique that is a natural way to strengthen your immune system, lower stress levels, and relieve physical and emotional pain. With expert guidance, anyone can tap into their inner healer and cultivate a Reiki practice that rejuvenates their mind, body, and spirit. Hands-on Reiki experiences will show you how to feel energy and see its immediate impact.

This course will teach you how to bring awareness to the things you can uncover about yourself and reflect on how to implement this new knowledge into your life. This course will teach you how to develop a Reiki practice into your life, with lasting benefits for your entire being. To further your spiritual growth, you'll review the subtle energy bodies, chakras, and how emotions and trauma are stored in the body in order to become more familiar with the different ways your body organizes itself.

Prerequisites for the course: None; this certification is open to all.

Who should take this course:

-Anyone who wants to learn the fundamentals of a transformational Reiki practice to self-heal and help others.

-People interested in simple and effective holistic approaches to improve their emotional and physical well-being.

-Individuals curious about how to use energy and ancient techniques to create more harmony in their lives.

-Someone wanting to connect with their higher self and create more spiritual awareness.

-Those who are looking to deepen their connection to their body and cultivate self-love. Wellness professionals seeking new alternative healing tools that are safe and effective.

Pre-registration required so supplemental materials can be ordered ahead of time, and are given on the day of class. Visit www.carvemypath.org/upcoming-events to find this training and register.