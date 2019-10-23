Reiki & Restorative with Cortney Martinelli

Yoga Lounge & Barre 89 First Street Suite 207, City of Hudson, Ohio 44236

Reiki (pronounced ray-key) is a Japanese technique that facilitates the flow of ki (also known as prana or chi) for healing and wholeness. Reiki promotes well-being, reduces stress and aids in the releasing of resistance that often causes physical ailments. This healing energy is transmitted by softly laying hands

on a person.

Restorative yoga is a form of yoga that seeks to achieve physical, mental and emotional relaxation with the aid of props to restore balance. The use of props makes it easier to relax your body at a deeper level. Reiki and Restorative go together perfectly.

This 2-hour workshop will consist of three restorative yoga poses that are conducive to receiving Reiki. As you lie in the poses you will receive the full benefits of reiki as both an individual and as a whole during the entire workshop.

The workshop will begin with a short discussion about Reiki. Then, as the practice begins, your chakras will be tested in the first pose (using a pendulum), and your individual results will be shared with you privately after class. You will leave feeling relaxed and restored.

$25

Yoga Lounge & Barre 89 First Street Suite 207, City of Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
Health & Wellness
330-653-3377
