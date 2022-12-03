Rejoice: Bach Cantatas for Advent

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

By turns joyous and introspective, virtuosic and lyrical, Bach’s brilliant Advent cantatas Schwingt freudig euch empor (BWV 36) and Nun komm der Heiden Heiland (BWV 62) pair heartfelt sacred texts with soaring strings, brilliant oboes, and the crystalline texture of one-per-part voices. An all-star cast of vocalists and period instrumentalists brings Bach’s unique compositional voice to vivid life. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear Bach’s cantatas live in Cleveland!

Concerts & Live Music
216-302-8404
