The Renovated Home Tour presented by Cabinet-S-Top is showcasing 10 of their newly remodeled homes in the Medina and Summit County area. Open to public to take a self-guided tour FREE of Charge. One Day Only on Sunday, October 7th from noon until 5pm. See first-hand Cabinet-S-Top’s design and craftsmanship and gain ideas and inspiration for your home improvement projects. STOP BY CABINET-S-TOP’S SHOWROOM (1977 Medina Rd, Medina) on October 7th between noon to 5pm to enter to win $5,000 of FREE KITCHEN OR BATH CABINETRY. (See store for details)