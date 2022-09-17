Renowned Food Writer and TV Chef Nigella Lawson, Author of Cook, Eat, Repeat

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with bestselling cookbook author Nigella Lawson, who will discuss her latest cookbook, Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories. A Publisher’s Weekly review opines "Lawson combines offerings that put a spin on recipes from restaurants, friends, and family, as well as an insightful take on the importance of cooking in her own life. Lawson’s fans are in for a treat." This program is generously supported by the E. Leslie Polott Endowment Fund.

Cook, Eat, Repeat is a delicious and delightful combination of recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, all written in Nigella Lawson’s engaging and insightful prose. Whether asking “what is a recipe?” or declaring death to the “guilty pleasure,” Nigella brings her wisdom about food and life to the fore while sharing new recipes that readers will want to return to again and again.

Nigella Lawson has written eleven bestselling cookery books including the classics How to Eat and How to Be a Domestic Goddess – the book that inspired a whole new generation of bakers. These books, and her TV series, have made her a household name around the world.

Copies of Cook, Eat, Repeat will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.