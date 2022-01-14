"Rent"

to

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This rock opera tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemians struggling in modern day East Village, New York. The group deals with love, loss, the AIDS epidemic and life in one truly powerful story. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. akroncivic.com

Info

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to
Google Calendar - "Rent" - 2022-01-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Rent" - 2022-01-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Rent" - 2022-01-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Rent" - 2022-01-14 00:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

December 30, 2021

Friday

December 31, 2021

Saturday

January 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required