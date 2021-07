Short description

Josh Kaluzne, Financial Advisor from Edward Jones will give an overview of tax-advantaged investments such as municipal bonds, IRAs, and life insurance.

Description

Book suggestions on retirement can be found at:

https://encore.akronlibrary.org/iii/encore/record/C__Rb2114068__Sretirement__P0%2C1__Orightresult__U__X6?lang=eng&suite=def

https://encore.akronlibrary.org/iii/encore/record/C__Rb2114180__Sretirement__P0%2C2__Orightresult__U__X6?lang=eng&suite=def