Retirement: Making Your Money Last Seminar

Short description: Learn about considerations/tradeoffs when developing a withdrawal strategy; ways to plan for expected and unexpected expenses with insurance. You may watch this program on Zoom, or attend in person.

Description: If you are register for this program to watch on Zoom, you will receive an email with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an email address, please contact Green Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

You may sign up in person at the library, by phone, or by registering on our website at www.akronlibrary.org

Would you like to read more about retirement? Try "IRAs, 401(k)s & Other Retirement Plans: Strategies For Taking Your Money Out" by Twila Slesnick, PhD, Enrolled Agent and Attorney John C. Suttle, CPA