The Return truly captures the energy and chemistry of the Fab Four. With authentic stage gear, outfits, mop tops, and a set list packed full of #1 hits, their exciting performance will sweep you back to 1964 when the Beatles invaded America. You’ll travel through Sgt. Peppers to its rightful conclusion in 1970 with Hey Jude. With their witty Beatlesque banter, and wonderful harmonies, The Return always get the crowd up on their feet dancing and singing along. It’s a show for the entire family.
The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Monday
