The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater

to Google Calendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

The Return truly captures the energy and chemistry of the Fab Four. With authentic stage gear, outfits, mop tops, and a set list packed full of #1 hits, their exciting performance will sweep you back to 1964 when the Beatles invaded America. You’ll travel through Sgt. Peppers to its rightful conclusion in 1970 with Hey Jude. With their witty Beatlesque banter, and wonderful harmonies, The Return always get the crowd up on their feet dancing and singing along. It’s a show for the entire family.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Return - A Beatles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-05-07 19:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button