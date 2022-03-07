Reverse Ruffle & Virtual Auction

Win big and save animals in our Reverse "Ruffle" and Virtual Auction March 7-12, 2022!

Tickets are only $50 each, and every ticket gives you a 1 in 400 chance to win $3,000!

How it works: The object of the Reverse "Ruffle" is to be the last number remaining! March 7 through 11, 75 numbers will be drawn each day. Participants will be notified by email about the numbers drawn and those still in the running. Saturday, March 12, join us for a virtual drawing where the final 25 numbers will be drawn and we will announce the Grand Prize winning number! Visit https://ReverseRuffle22.givesmart.com

Virtual Auction

Win big in our virtual auction featuring dozens of unique and fantastic baskets, jewelry, local treasures, and more - all to support the animal rescue work at HSSC! The virtual auction will open to the public on March 7th at 9:00AM and will close on Saturday, March 12th at 9:00PM.

The Virtual Auction will be available on the same website: https://ReverseRuffle22.givesmart.com

Contact Carli at cmolinelli@summithumane.org or (234)212-9826 for additional questions or assistance.