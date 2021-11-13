Reymann Foundation Casino Night

Our Lady of the Elms 1375 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313

Join Us for Casino Night!

Join us for an evening of chance with great friends and for a great cause!

The evening features many gaming tables, exciting silent & live auction items, art gallery and more!

Saturday, November 13th, 2021

Our Lady of the Elms Commons

1375 W Exchange Street, Akron, OH 44313

Doors Open from 6:00 - 10:00 pm

Tickets $50 per person

Presale ONLY Gaming Chip Special 60 Chips for $50

Night of Event Price $1 per Chip

Price includes admission for the evening’s gaming, heavy appetizers and two beverage tickets.

Chips and additional cocktails available for purchase on Casino Night.

Registration is currently open online at: www.reymannfoundation.org

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, This & That
3302562235
