Reymann Foundation Casino Night

Join Us for Casino Night!
Join us for an evening of chance with great friends and for a great cause!
The evening features many gaming tables, exciting silent & live auction items, art gallery and more!
Saturday, November 13th, 2021
Our Lady of the Elms Commons
1375 W Exchange Street, Akron, OH 44313
Doors Open from 6:00 - 10:00 pm
Tickets $50 per person
Presale ONLY Gaming Chip Special 60 Chips for $50
Night of Event Price $1 per Chip
Price includes admission for the evening’s gaming, heavy appetizers and two beverage tickets.
Chips and additional cocktails available for purchase on Casino Night.
Registration is currently open online at: www.reymannfoundation.org