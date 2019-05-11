Reymann Foundation Reverse Raffle

Our Lady of the Elms 1375 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313

Saturday, May 11, 2019

Our Lady of The Elms High School

1375 West Exchange Street (Parking Entrance)

Akron, Ohio 44313

Doors Open at 5:30pm

Cocktails & Hors d'oeuvres until 6:30pm

Buffet Dinner & Dessert Immediately Following

Ticket Price: $100

Each Ticket Includes One Main Raffle Number & Dinner For Two with Open Bar

Tax Deduction Portion: $50

Grand Prize $3,000

Winner need not be present to win

The Charles and Salome Reymann Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization, whose mission is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities in Northeast Ohio.

The Foundation supports students in the field of special education through scholarship, maintains group homes in the area, and boasts a proud history of support to Summit County for more than fifty years.

The annual Reymann Foundation Reverse Raffle is the organization's main fundraiser. Your support of this event whether in person or in spirit, is greatly appreciated by the board, the Reymann family and most importantly by the recipients of our good work.

Our sincere gratitude to both our loyal patrons and generous sponsors for making this event possible.

Thank You!

Our Lady of the Elms 1375 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313
