A Ring and a Prayer performed by Harmony Ringers

A Ring and a Prayer...that's Harmony Ringers' concerts coming in May. This concert is heavily sacred due to our venues and their requests. But don't think that a sacred concert will leave you less than inspired. It will move you to tears, smiles, and even tapping your foot. Some of what you'll hear are: The Butterfly Song (for the young), Be Still My Soul, I'm Just a Poor Wayfaring Stranger, Unbroken Praise, Prayer for the Innocents, Lord of the Dance, A Gospel Hymn Ring and more. In addition to our sacred music you will hear Stairway to Heaven, Crocodile Rock, The Washington Post, Till There Was You and The Tennessee Waltz. You're sure to like what you hear.

Harmony Ringer Concerts: (all are free)

May 5 - Akron, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 4:00

May 18 - Dover United Methodist Church at 6:00

May 19 - Grace Fellowship Church on Nave Rd. in Perry Township at 6:00.

Please check www.harmonyringersofoh.org for up to date information.