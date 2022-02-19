The Roadrunners: Ultimate Joan Jett Tribute

to

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Fronted by Rose Kuhel (ex-Rebel Girl) - The Roadrunners are an Akron based Tribute to the legendary 2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett, who is considered the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the Original Riot Grrrl. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts have had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics: "I Love Rock 'n' Roll”, "Bad Reputation”, "I Hate Myself For Loving You”, “Cherry Bomb”, “Light of Day”, and "Crimson and Clover"; all of which are included in The Roadrunners extensive set list.

Info

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
330-253-2488
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Roadrunners: Ultimate Joan Jett Tribute - 2022-02-19 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Roadrunners: Ultimate Joan Jett Tribute - 2022-02-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Roadrunners: Ultimate Joan Jett Tribute - 2022-02-19 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Roadrunners: Ultimate Joan Jett Tribute - 2022-02-19 20:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

February 2, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Thursday

February 3, 2022

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

February 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required