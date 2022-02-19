The Roadrunners: Ultimate Joan Jett Tribute

Fronted by Rose Kuhel (ex-Rebel Girl) - The Roadrunners are an Akron based Tribute to the legendary 2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett, who is considered the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the Original Riot Grrrl. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts have had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics: "I Love Rock 'n' Roll”, "Bad Reputation”, "I Hate Myself For Loving You”, “Cherry Bomb”, “Light of Day”, and "Crimson and Clover"; all of which are included in The Roadrunners extensive set list.