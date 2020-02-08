Rock the Foundation is open to the public, with Main Event tickets available for $150 and VIP tickets for $250. Among other things, the 15th Annual Rock the Foundation will feature:

• A night of dining and dancing at the Music Box Supper Club;

• Presentation of the fifth annual Richard W. Pogue Award for Excellence in Community Leadership and Engagement;

• A VIP Reception for sponsors and other VIP guests which allows for the opportunity to congratulate the Pogue Award recipient, while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, champagne, live entertainment and an open bar in an intimate setting before the Main Event doors open;

• One of Cleveland’s hottest bands – The Sunrise Jones Band – on the Main Stage;

• Our Bar’s Got Talent Show;

• Raffles and Prizes

Don’t miss our largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds from the event being used to support the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s Justice For All programs. These activities include a variety of pro bono legal service, law-related education, tutoring and mentoring programs. With your support and involvement, we are expecting this to be our BEST EVER Rock!