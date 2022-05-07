Rock the Foundation 17

to

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113

The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation’s signature event, Rock the Foundation, returns on May 7, 2022! The 17th Annual Rock the Foundation will feature a night of dining and dancing at the Music Box Supper Club while celebrating Cleveland’s legal and business community’s all-stars - our donors, volunteers and all of those supported by the Bar's pro bono and community outreach programs.

The annual Richard W. Pogue Award for Excellence in Community Leadership and Engagement will be presented to Robert J. Klonk, Chairman and CEO of Oswald Companies.

Your support of Rock 17 benefits the award-winning pro bono, community, and diversity pipeline programs funded by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation that are changing the game and making a positive difference in our community.

For all of the details, please visit clemetrobar.org/RocktheFoundation

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113
