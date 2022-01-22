Outback presents Rodney Carrington: “Let Me In!”

to

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7 p.m. $50-$200. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Outback presents Rodney Carrington: “Let Me In!” - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Outback presents Rodney Carrington: “Let Me In!” - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Outback presents Rodney Carrington: “Let Me In!” - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Outback presents Rodney Carrington: “Let Me In!” - 2022-01-22 19:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 13, 2022

Friday

January 14, 2022

Saturday

January 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required