This large brass ensemble performs a festive program at the Akron Civic Theatre, combining swing, classical and New Orleans jazz. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $19-$65. tuesdaymusical.org
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330ThankSTEAMing mini-camp
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Falala @ the Ward
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Falala @ the Ward
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: “Lights, Cameras, Christmas,”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That2021 Holiday Movie Series: "A Christmas Story"
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Bizzaros
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: