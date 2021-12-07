Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This large brass ensemble performs a festive program at the Akron Civic Theatre, combining swing, classical and New Orleans jazz. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $19-$65. tuesdaymusical.org

