Violinist Mary Beth Ions performs popular love songs in a livestream on the Hudson Library & Historical Society's Facebook page, and see it at any time afterward on its YouTube channel. 2 p.m. Free. facebook.com/HudsonLibrary.HistoricalSociety
Romantic Valentine's Day Concert
Hudson Library 96 Library St., Hudson, Ohio 44236
Hudson Library 96 Library St., Hudson, Ohio 44236
Concerts & Live Music
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Sizzle
-
Friday
-
Business & Career Events in The 330 Moving ConnectionsAkron Urban League Young Professionals Join Week
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330"Say It Loud"
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkRock the Foundation Sweet 16
-