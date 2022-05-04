The Rubber City Comedy Festival takes place May 4th-7th in and around Akron Ohio. Comedians from all over the globe come to Akron for four days of hilariousness and laughter!
Rubber City Comedy Festival
to
Funny Stop Comedy Club 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Monday
-
Health & WellnessLunchtime Yoga
-
Tuesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Health & WellnessLunchtime Yoga
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & DrinkCoffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: